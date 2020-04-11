Trump again fails

to set good example

Evening after evening, we have seen the president and his coronavirus response team ignore the social distancing that is urged by medical professionals as well as state and local leaders.

Now the president has undercut the CDC’s urgent advice to always wear a mask outside the home by repeatedly calling it “voluntary” and announcing he chooses not to do so.

“Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens—I don’t know. Somehow I just don’t see it for myself.”

Does Trump think he’ll be meeting face-to-face with foreign leaders during this pandemic?

Does he think his appearance is more important than helping eradicate this pandemic?

Has he never heard of leading by example?

I shudder to think what it might take to bring the president back to reality. People’s lives and futures are depending on it.

Susanne Lazanov

Stafford

Tags

Load comments