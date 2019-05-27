Trump haters are jealous of his accomplishments
When the people voted President Trump into office, they did so because they were tired of the standard political lines, tired of promises not kept, and tired of being used.
They wanted someone who would stand up for them as well as stand with them. They wanted a strong president, one who didn’t bluff, one who would do what he says, one who would take actions for the good of all Americans and not just for one political party, race, creed, religion, or gender.
When the people voted, they got what they wanted, evidenced by Trump winning 270+ electoral votes— the votes that counted.
And then, from Inauguration Day through today, President Trump has tolerated a hate campaign against him that probably no other man in history could have taken.
Why? Because he wasn’t a politician, he wasn’t a lawyer, he didn’t come from the House or Senate, he had never held a public office, he didn’t owe anyone anything, and many thought it was impossible for him to win the Republican nomination as the GOP’s presidential candidate and finally the presidency.
He was a man who had a great vision for the United States. This is a man who loves his country, a man who moved the country, and a man who has kept his promises like none other.
While many have denigrated the president, there are millions of Americans who have pledged, and still pledge, to support him through thick and thin, and he’s been through an ordeal that would have mentally killed any other man.
Those who try to make him into a criminal, a liar, a cheat, a traitor, and a poor president are merely jealous of his accomplishments . My president should be able to his job without Democrat hate.
Christopher Ezelle
Locust Grove