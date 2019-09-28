Trump is courting independent Hispanic vote
President Donald Trump’s Hispanic Month proclamation on Sept. 15 highlighted Hispanic business achievements and their civic and military service while emphasizing the strength of our political and economic relationships with Latin America. The president understandably courts the powerful independent Latin vote as Hispanic unemployment is at its lowest rate in history while Latin homeownership continues to rise.
But amid revelry for proud Americans of Hispanic descent at the White House was also sobering discussions about the influx of mostly illegal immigrants across our southern border, and the approximately 26,000 Virginia DACA recipients who arrived with illegal parents at various ages, and who anxiously await a compassionate resolution by President Trump for a legal path to citizenship.
It’s sometimes a hard pill to swallow for the millions of legal immigrants who played by the rules and waited up to 10 years to become U.S. citizens. But the president must act expeditiously in fairness to DACA recipients who are leading honorable lives.
Equally concerning is the number of illegals who are affecting costs for children’s services and community infrastructure.
Do legal Hispanics care if millions of their taxpayer dollars pay for medical, education and law enforcement for the undocumented who can’t be identified or even counted for tax hike discussions by officials?
Anyone else wonder how much could be saved or bond costs lowered if localities didn’t have to provide for the dietary, medical or language needs of approximately 12.5 million illegals nationwide?
There are 335,000 national asylum claims pending, with too many that are fraudulent.
I see Hispanic Heritage month as an opportunity for hard-hearted politicians to demonstrate a true understanding of our immigration dilemma.
In the president’s Hispanic Heritage proclamation, he touted the creation of opportunity zones to drive investments to distressed communities. What an opportunity for conservative officials not known for their sensitivity to show genuine outreach to Hispanics in Virginia.
Daniel Cortez
Stafford
