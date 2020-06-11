Trump is crazy; don’t vote for him in November

Trump is crazy and has lost his mind. Don’t vote for him.

Trump runs the country like a reality TV show and has shown time and time again that he is wrong on so many issues and that he is not right for the USA.

Nothing will change within the system until we get a new president. Trump wont be trumping into the White House next time.

Mark Ulrich

Spotsylvania

