President Trump is gambling with our loved ones’ lives
Some do not think of President Trump as a gambler because it is reported that he does not bet cash in games of chance. But he is willing to gamble that deaths from the coronavirus will be few, and that those who grieve for lost loved ones will be outnumbered by those who are more interested in the economy.
Trump and those around him have no worry about receiving complete and adequate medical care. He is not putting anything of value to him at risk. I hope that he is right and that the deaths from the coronavirus are few.
But right or wrong, the president we elect in November 2020 will need to manage the economy and be ready for the next pandemic. That next president will be able to fix the economy, but they will not be able to bring back lost loved ones.
The question we should ask ourselves is why were the lives of our loved ones put at risk? And are we willing to gamble the lives of more loved ones that Trump learned from this pandemic?
Richard Coleman
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.