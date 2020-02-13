Trump is like

the villain in

a spaghetti western

The GOP reminds me of a western movie in which a man comes into town, gathers a bunch of henchmen around him, bullies the town leaders, removes their spines and takes over the town.

In comes the hero. He replaces the spines of the town leaders, they overthrow the bully and take back the town.

A man entered the GOP, gathered his henchmen around him, bullied the leaders of the party, removed their spines and took over the party.

Now we wait for the hero who will help the GOP overthrow the bully and restore the party to its prior glory.

Charles McCullough

Spotsylvania

