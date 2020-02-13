Trump is like
the villain in
a spaghetti western
The GOP reminds me of a western movie in which a man comes into town, gathers a bunch of henchmen around him, bullies the town leaders, removes their spines and takes over the town.
In comes the hero. He replaces the spines of the town leaders, they overthrow the bully and take back the town.
A man entered the GOP, gathered his henchmen around him, bullied the leaders of the party, removed their spines and took over the party.
Now we wait for the hero who will help the GOP overthrow the bully and restore the party to its prior glory.
Charles McCullough
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.