Trump is no villain; Dems are no heroes
I am responding to a letter to the editor [“Trump is like the villain in a spaghetti western,” Feb. 14].
I had to laugh when Mr. Charles McCullough called President Trump a bully and claimed he bullied the Republicans.
For years, Democrats have been bullying the Republicans and their voters. McCullough’s party wrote the book on bullying. It’s time someone stood up to them!
What President Trump is doing to the Republicans is forcing them to grow a spine—something they’ve sorely lacked—and stand up to a bunch of little want-to-be tyrants.
Mr. McCullough, you want them to overthrow Trump just like the Democrats have been trying to do since the man won the 2016 election. You claim once Republicans get rid of Trump, they’ll return to their former glory.
That’s truly hilarious. What glory is that? Democrats saying, “Jump,” and Republicans asking, “How high?” Or waiting for the media to love them because they are like trained seals jumping through hoops?
Perhaps Mr. McCullough should find something to do besides obsess over President Trump. I can’t wait to see which one of his heroes will emerge to take on Trump.
Democrats never say they want to raise people up. When they say they want fairness and equality, they mean they want sameness. They do not encourage people to do well while they punish top earners. Democrats want everyone to be equally poor, not equally rich.
Mr. McCullough, to quote Bonnie Tyler, you’re “holding out for a hero.” Enjoy the wait!
Sandy Jenkins
Stafford
