Throughout history, the American people have survived various crises. We are survivors and we will survive the coronavirus.
The question continually asked is, “How will President Donald Trump act in a national emergency or national crisis?” This question been answered. Even after receiving advice from advisers and the medical experts regarding the seriousness of the coronavirus, he ignored their advice and the impact it would have on the American people. He called it a hoax and stated the virus was under control.
He takes responsibility for his actions regarding this deadly virus. He has refused taking the lead to fight it and says he is only a backup to the states. He blames hospital personnel who are on the front lines fighting this virus of hoarding necessary medical supplies. He blames the World Health Organization, for what I am not sure. He provides mixed messages during his press conferences. He continues to lie to the American people, refusing to state the truth regarding this deadly virus.
President Trump’s lack of leadership has resulted in hundreds of thousands of Americans infected with this virus. Thousands have died and more will die from coronavirus. He continually blames others for his failures. He has stated and believes he knows more than the experts.
Trump has tried to demoralize and undermine our federal institutions. He shows very little empathy for the hundreds of thousands suffering from the coronavirus epidemic. The American people seriously need to ask themselves this question and decide “Can we, the American public, our institutions and our democracy survive another four years of Donald Trump?” We will have that answer in November.
Norman Cramer
Locust Grove
