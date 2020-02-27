Trump is the hero of spaghetti western
In his Feb. 14 letter, Charles McCullough compared President Trump to a villain in a spaghetti western.
I saw the movie quite differently: a town whose citizens were plundered for generations by an entrenched town council (the D.C. swamp) that controlled all the levers of power and used that power to rob the people blind, and through the newspaper they also controlled, told the townspeople that everything was wonderful.
Right before election time, the power elite would throw the residents a few crumbs and promise them the moon to help buy their votes.
In rides a rough and tough gunslinger (Trump), who manages to get himself elected sheriff. He cleans up the town, restores prosperity and breaks the stranglehold the town council had on the residents. Freedom and equal opportunity return.
There is no need to wait for the hero because he has already arrived. Of course the elite, whose power, influence and ill-gained wealth are now at risk, will stop at nothing to eliminate the gunslinger and restore the corrupt existence they’ve enjoyed for generations.
John D. Thyen
Spotsylvania
