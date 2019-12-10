Trump missed many opportunities to lead
The surprise election of President Trump offered America unsurpassed opportunities. He was not supported by Democrats and a large swath of “establishment” Republicans. This made it possible for him to extract compromise from all sides, including his supporters.
Trump’s presidential campaign highlighted legitimate concerns: the need for immigration reform, renegotiation of our trade agreements, tax reform, and revitalization of our industrial base.
If Trump had embraced DACA, he could have negotiated concessions on immigration reform. His concurrent attacks on Canada, Mexico, Latin and South America, Europe and friendly Asian countries weakened his hand in dealing with China.
Massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations (while ignoring the middle class) have put our national debt into a death spiral. By 2025, the CBO projects interest payment on the debt will exceed the defense budget!
The foundation for positive Wall Street numbers and hiring trends began in 2009. Meanwhile, infrastructure, education, health care and other pressing needs are being ignored.
Trump has undermined NATO, to Vladimir Putin’s delight. His unilateral abandonment of Kurdish allies, trashing (rather than improving) treaties, and his embrace of despots has caused distrust among our traditional allies.
Trump has reversed progress on climate change, undermined the FBI, our intelligence community, the media, and military justice system. He could have promoted compromise on gun control.
There is an unparalleled level of corruption, convictions, and resignations within the executive branch. Trump has been a purveyor of false statements and hateful rhetoric that has resulted in a spike in violence. His “take no prisoners” approach has divided the country, perhaps irreparably.
We must learn from past mistakes, not repeat them. We are the UNITED STATES.
Joseph R. McElroy
Spotsylvania
