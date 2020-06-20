Trump must be removed from office
Our democracy is now being held hostage by Donald Trump and his Republican sycophants, who are afraid of him and his erratic mood swings and vengeful actions. So they go along with his ridiculous behavior and his dismantling of our precious and fragile democracy and its all-important system of checks and balances.
He is taking us down the road to fascism and must be stopped as soon as possible.
Much of the world is also trending toward isolationism, exclusion and tyranny. The United States must be a leader and show the world that we absolutely reject this path.
We must overwhelmingly vote him out of office. Then we can all work together to defeat this deadly coronavirus and restore our economy and our common humanity.
This in turn will return us to our place as a beacon of hope to the world. All people have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Time is running out. Human civilization is facing enormous challenges. We must all come together and meet them.
Robert Lowry
Fredericksburg
