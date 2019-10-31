Trump overshadows Virginia’s off-year election
As Nov. 5 draws near, there is much negative chatter from both parties about President Trump’s actions. This one subject sidetracks Congress from addressing important issues needed in our country. It has also pressured voters to look at voting for party instead of for the best local candidate.
Although the assailing of Trump began when he was elected, it increased last year when more Democrats were elected to Congress.
Republicans say the remarks about Trump have prevented his effectiveness and kept him from achieving promises he made during the 2016 election. They believe the call for impeachment is a witch hunt, a move to have more Democrats elected to Congress so they can return our country back to the way it was before 2016.
Democrats say Trump has made decisions and executive orders that are harmful to the country and that border on obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and defiance of subpoenas. They held several special committee meetings to investigate them. They are now calling for his impeachment regarding the conversation he had with the Ukrainian president.
To make a decision on how to vote, it was suggested that voters consider whether the action taken by President Trump, as described by the Democrats, is correct and verifiable, If so, then vote Democratic.
If the Democrats’ assessment of President Trump is party hype and not accurate, then vote Republican.
Whatever one’s choice, the bottom line is vote!
Marion Steinbronn
Spotsylvania
