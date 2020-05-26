Trump, Republicans crippled FDA & CDC
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were the best public health agencies in the world. The Trump administration, right-wing ideologues, and the pharmaceutical companies have castrated both.
I remember the thalidomide scandal. In the 1960s, FDA Inspector Frances Kelsey bucked pharmaceutical companies’ pressure, refusing to allow the drug’s use in the U.S.
Thalidomide had not been thoroughly tested, and there were indications of bad side effects. Her caution was well founded. Kelsey’s insistence on more scientific trials saved thousands of American children from being born with deformities as well as brain and heart problems.
According to Fortune magazine (Feb. 26, 2020), starting in 2018, the White House began eliminating Obama-era funding for disease security programs. The Trump administration forced the CDC to slash its budget for global disease prevention by 80 percent.
Obama set up a White House Pandemic Preparedness Office. Trump closed it. The Obama administration developed a playbook for handing pandemics. Trump tossed it. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Obama had done nothing of the kind, but when shown the book, admitted on Fox News he was wrong.
Obama set up a cabinet-level exercise dealing with pandemics as part of the transition. Trump got rid of most of the experts participating in the exercise. President Obama set up a global program to monitor for pandemics. Trump gutted it and got rid of the person working at the laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population and one-third of the COVID-19 cases. Nearly 100,000 Americans are dead from the virus. These numbers are not acceptable.
There is a joke in Europe. What borders on stupidity? Answer: Mexico and Canada. There is truth in humor.
David Cariens
Kilmarnock
