Trump’s budget will assure his re-election
Though most of the political elite in Washington dismissed the Trump budget as dead on arrival and politically stupid, I believe that it was actually a stroke of political genius, one that will assure his re-election.
The only excuse Democrats have for not caring about the national debt is that Republicans aren’t doing anything about it either. They feel that since the Trump tax cuts and defense hikes increase the debt by $1.5 trillion over 10 years, they can blow up the budget by $50-plus trillion in 10 years with free health care, college, pre-K, child care, canceling student debt, guaranteed government jobs, as well as countless others.
Unfortunately for the big spenders on the left, the Trump budget will eliminate deficits in 15 years while keeping taxes low and giving enough to our military, something most people thought impossible.
Can you imagine Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg going up against Trump with plans to blow up the budget, while Trump has a sustainable, common sense plan to eliminate deficits?
Good luck winning with that!
John Hatzis
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.