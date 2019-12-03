Trump’s energy victories put public at risk
Steve Milloy’s recent commentary [“Trump takes well-deserved victory lap on energy,” Nov. 14] was dangerous on a number of fronts.
To be clear, Milloy has made a career out of denying climate change. He’s also made a career out of advancing fossil fuels as a top executive of Murray Energy Corp., once the nation’s largest coal company and the most recent to declare bankruptcy. So much for Trump “saving” coal.
The “victories” that Milloy mentions all put public health and safety at risk so that big fossil fuel companies can continue to pollute our air and water while raking in more and more profits.
Making America the only country not in the Paris Climate Accord isn’t sound energy policy and isn’t something that should be celebrated. This move puts the United States on an island by itself, instead of at the table as countries deliberate how to avoid a global environmental catastrophe.
Similarly, selling out our national parks so that oil companies can “drill, baby, drill!” is a betrayal of the highest order. Can you imagine fracking wells atop Shenandoah National Park? Protected lands belong to us, not corporate polluters who would profit by destroying our nation’s most scenic and ecologically important places.
Despite disinformation from Trump and climate-denying dinosaurs like Milloy, voters across Virginia and America are demanding that their leaders take strong action to address climate change, and sources of renewable energy are fast out-pacing damaging and harmful fossil fuels.
Even though it was undeserved, I at least hope Trump enjoyed his “victory lap” on energy, as he’s unlikely to have another one any time soon.
Nicole Morrow
Spotsylvania
