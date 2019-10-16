Trump should

not have abandoned

the Kurds

Whether you love Donald Trump or loathe him, you can’t deny that his decision to abandon our Kurdish allies was morally bereft.

Put aside for a moment the impact his decision will have on the probable escape of ISIS terrorists and our ability to form future alliances. Think instead of the thousands of our Kurdish allies who will die. There is no possible defense for this action and the havoc it will wreak.

Scott Lyons

Spotsylvania

