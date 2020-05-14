Trump shows little compassion for COVID victims

I must take issue with many of your recent letters to the editor and guest pieces that only serve to spread more misinformation and misrepresentations to your readers.

The president did not even have to suggest that they drink the disinfectant or overdose on UV rays, since they seem to have already drunk the Kool-Aid that directs them to repeat the same old grievances that we hear from the administration in press briefings and tweets.

And to allow the ugly and hateful descriptions of our governor and other state officials who are only trying to keep us safe defies logic. God gave us brains and feelings for a reason. We should be focusing on a compassionate approach to dealing with the coronavirus, not hurling insults.

If the Trump administration had focused on actionable testing at the first hint of this pandemic, our daily lives and economic circumstances would have been radically different than is currently the case. Yet somehow, the coronavirus has become a political entity that is yet another grievance and fake news event for our president. Where is his compassion or expressions of comfort?

Except for Trump’s acknowledgement of the death of one of his friends in Brooklyn, we have rarely heard any attempt to sympathize with more than a million citizens of the United States who have suffered with the virus. And to our dismay, there is no end in sight.

I feel like we have all gone through the looking glass and have joined Alice in some sort of absurd game that has a horrible outcome. And please, no one suggest “Off with their heads!” as a potential cure for the coronavirus, as it might just fit with the president’s plan.

Frank Osburn

Mineral

