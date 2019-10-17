Trump solicited political help from foreign government
In his letter of Oct. 9, Ed Wezain asked what statute President Trump violated by soliciting help from Ukraine, China, and other foreign governments to uncover information he could use against Joe Biden, a potential opponent in the 2020 election.
The statute is 52 U.S. Code 30121. This law prohibits foreign interference in any U.S. election. The penalties range up to 5 years imprisonment for soliciting, accepting or receiving such help.
The chair of the Federal Election Commission recently issued a statement making clear that seeking foreign interference in our elections is a violation of the law.
It is appalling that a president who has sworn a solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution would blatantly and repeatedly violate a law intended to protect our elections, the foundation of the republic, from foreign meddling.
Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Alexander Hamilton were particularly fearful of such foreign interference. It’s dismaying to see our nation’s chief magistrate now urging foreign governments to make their fears a reality.
Paul Metzger
Spotsylvania
