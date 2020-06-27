Trump’s rally performance
echoes Mussolini’s
Those of us old enough to remember newsreels during movies in the WWII-era recall Benito Mussolini delivering remarks to large crowds and then strutting around the stage with a smirk on his face.
This brings to mind Donald Trump during his “rally” last weekend—same old, same old. Trump equals Mussolini.
How sad as we attempt to preserve a true democracy in the United States of America.
Please, God bless America.
Leslie Scott
Spotsylvania
