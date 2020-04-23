Trump’s signature on checks shows
his egotism
President Trump’s decision to put his name on the Economic Impact Payment checks is one of the most egotistical decisions he has made.
Does he really believe we will be “grateful” to him for the stimulus money? Is it coming out of his pocket?
We will all be the ones paying taxes in the future to cover the costs of any financial assistance given to our citizens and businesses.
I greatly appreciate the CARES Act and the financial help everyone needs now and will need in the future. I sincerely appreciate our Congress for creating it.
The checks are not a “gift” from President Trump. Perhaps he has found another way to get free publicity for his campaign for the November 2020 elections.
God Bless the USA.
Margaret Lowry
Stafford
