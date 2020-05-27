Trump’s worship declaration was presidential
I saw the most presidential act since JFK set a goal of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely when President Trump declared worship services essential and implied that they are constitutionally protected.
I have been bewildered by how quickly the faithful were ready to abandon this vital protection. A picture or a video of a sacrament is not a sacrament. Faith is practiced interpersonally in its highest form.
I wonder how many houses of worship will be open this week? If they remain closed, which is within their rights, do they consider themselves nonessential?
Jon Miller
Fredericksburg
