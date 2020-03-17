Two articles really touched my heart
Two of your articles from Sunday, March 1, touched my heart:
“Two Elderly Moms, One Devoted Couple” was such a heart-warming article. What a loving and caring family with so much love!
“Friends Rally Around Boy Who ‘Never Gets Sad’ ” was another heart-wrenching but beautiful article! Thank you to “Connor’s Crew” for all the love they are showing him.
Thank you for these two stories. I read them both twice with tears of happiness.
Elsie Williams
Mineral
