Two of your articles from Sunday, March 1, touched my heart:

“Two Elderly Moms, One Devoted Couple” was such a heart-warming article. What a loving and caring family with so much love!

“Friends Rally Around Boy Who ‘Never Gets Sad’ ” was another heart-wrenching but beautiful article! Thank you to “Connor’s Crew” for all the love they are showing him.

Thank you for these two stories. I read them both twice with tears of happiness.

Elsie Williams

Mineral

