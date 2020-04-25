U.S. is dependent
on Chinese goods
In response to the April 12 commentary [“Yes: Trump was right about Chinese threat”] Mr. David Brat blames our dependence on Chinese goods on the policies of “establishment elitists in this country,” but refrains from telling us who he believes they are.
Are some of them the corporate buyers for Walmart? Could it be that Americans are looking for goods at the lowest possible cost?
Does Mr. Brat purchase as many items as possible for himself and his family with the “Made in the USA” label?
Where are the hats and other President Trump paraphernalia manufactured? Where are Ivanka Trump’s fashions manufactured?
Just asking.
Joan Bergstrom
Unionville
