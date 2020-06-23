U.S. is resembling 1930s Germany
A large group of peaceful citizens were marching down the street in protest, when all of a sudden this group began rioting, looting, destroying buildings and setting fires to everything. It started in one city, but spread to other cities and across the country. Then it spread country to country.
The next thing, the whole world was involved.
These radical groups started tearing down statues of historical figures. They demanded changes in the laws of the country, and denounced anyone or anything that did not agree with their agenda. They tried to rewrite the history of the country.
The politicians were fighting each other. People were ratting on each other. The media was slanting the news toward one party and always making the other party look bad. Cities were in flames across the world.
This was Germany in the 1930s.
George Clarke
King George
