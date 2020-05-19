UMW grad should inspire others

Kudos to Patrick George! [“UMW graduate reflects on his education journey,” May 17].

My story is much the same except that I didn’t leave high school voluntarily. During my junior year, the Sisters of Saint Joseph invited me to take my talents elsewhere. A year and a half later, I graduated just before my 20th birthday.

I got out of the Army in 1963. Over the next six years while working full time, I completed my bachelor’s degree and an MBA in night school. Like Patrick, I married while in college and had a child.

I appreciate and fully understand, as perhaps few do, the dedication and hard work it takes to do what Patrick did. I hope his story will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Noel Pilon

Stafford

Tags

Load comments