UMW’s reason for dismissing conductor unconvincing
Weighing in on a personnel issue is foreign to me, based on my experience as a secondary school principal. However, the FLS article [“UMW won’t bring back Philharmonic conductor”] was a Wednesday morning shocker.
All of the rich, beautiful prose used by University of Mary Washington Vice President Lisa Bowling explaining the university’s “different direction” seemingly supports Mr. Bartram’s “direction,” not his dismissal!
Shirley Cunningham Eye
Fredericksburg
