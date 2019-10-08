UMW survey article dripping with bias
In the online Fredericksburg.com “NEWS” section, Scott Shenk penned an article dripping with bias [“UMW survey shows Democratic hopefuls hold big leads over Trump in Virginia,” Sept. 26]. I find this disturbing, coming from a news source I have enjoyed for over 40 years.
So there is a survey group that has phone conversations with 1,000 registered voters and you feel that is enough to run a story with such a headline?
How about you work a little harder at getting real results before posting this unsubstantiated drivel? I just called 10 friends, and they all said they are voting for Trump. It is shameful that The Free Lance–Star would allow such a biased story.
In a world that is getting away from print media, it is probably not a great decision to push away half of the people that take the time to read your various forms of “news.”
Should I want biased reporting, I will turn on CNN.
Rich Newton
Stafford
