UMW’s Zoom
performance
was incredible
During recent weeks, many of us have enjoyed concerts in which the singers and musicians perform alone and are brought together by the magic of technology for our enjoyment.
But can you imagine how difficult it must be to put on a play in which each actor must perform alone in front of a computer screen while interacting with other cast members who also are performing solo in front of their computers many miles away?
Well, that is precisely what the University of Mary Washington’s Theatre Department pulled off with its Zoom performance of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” It was an amazing feat, and one for which each of the talented students and faculty members involved should be congratulated.
Bravo!
Rob Billingsley
Stafford
