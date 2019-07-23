‘Undocumented’ immigrants are still not citizens
Calling an illegal immigrant “undocumented” doesn’t make them a citizen any more than calling an illegal drug dealer undocumented makes them a pharmacist.
Tom Brownell
Stafford
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
‘Undocumented’ immigrants are still not citizens
Calling an illegal immigrant “undocumented” doesn’t make them a citizen any more than calling an illegal drug dealer undocumented makes them a pharmacist.
Tom Brownell
Stafford