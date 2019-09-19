Universal background checks aren’t common sense

There has been much talk in the news recently of “universal” background checks for firearm sales and how they are a “common-sense” gun-control measure. If someone has to take pains to tell you that their idea is “common sense,” chances are it’s not.

Currently, firearm sales by dealers require the dealer and buyer to complete two forms, and the buyer is subjected to a check by the Virginia State Police to determine if he or she is eligible to purchase a gun. This can take from a few minutes to a day or more, but is usually quick.

Sales between two private citizens occurring in the same state are not subject to this. “Universal” background checks require any transfer be subjected to a background check without exception. Fail to do so and you are a felon.

So if Grandpa hands you a .22 rifle to shoot cans at his farm: background check. You hand it back to Grandpa: background check. Take your gun to a gunsmith: background check. Get the gun back from the gunsmith: background check. Your wife hands you a gun because someone is breaking into your home: background check (remember there are no exceptions).

Meanwhile, the government is building a comprehensive list of gun owners for later confiscation. Certain presidential candidates have promised this.

One last point. The number of mass shootings a “universal” background check would have prevented is zero. Governor Northam admitted as much.

Larry Lee

Stafford

