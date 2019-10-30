Unlike Milde, Cole ran a clean campaign
As an independent voter, I want a compassionate delegate unafraid to reach across the aisle in Christian fashion to “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”
Who most likely is the individual running for the House of Delegates in the 28th District to truly live by that virtue? As he did against our honorable former Marine Del. Bob Thomas in the primary, Mr. Paul Milde has attempted to paint Pastor Joshua Cole as the perpetuator of every liberal political sin on earth.
Cole, to his credit, has run an honorable and clean campaign, refusing to get in the mud. How refreshing it would be to have a truly moral, ethical individual like Bob Thomas in the House of Delegates again, regardless of party.
Living in the Aquia District, the key issue for me is the Aquia Town Center blight that has come to highlight Stafford County’s developmental failure. Largely occurring during Milde’s watch as supervisor and chairman, it remains demonstrative of his legislative ineptitude.
And there remain major things that differentiate the two candidates. During their debate at the University of Mary Washington, only one man, Joshua Cole, had the moral character to acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month and the achievements of a proud community of mostly independent voters.
That speaks volumes of who will best represent all members of the 28th District regardless of race, creed and color.
Daniel P. Cortez
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Delegate Bob Thomas was an effective legislator that got more bills passed as a freshman than any other legislator. For that he received an award. He had Credibility, Honesty, Integrity, and was a Family Man. Those are all the things that Milde is not. Thomas worked with the other side to find common ground to get things done. We need more people like him in Richmond, but Milde smeared bob for working with the other side in partisan and misleading attacks.
The GOP had a their chance to put Thomas back, but they blew it.
Here's a little history on the Aquia Town Center.
In 2007 the supervisors were notified at 10:00 pm the night before the public hearing that the developer reduced the proffers for the apartment rezoning by $5 M. The public hearing was postponed until the next meeting in January, because Jack Cavalier did not show up and the developer did not have the votes.
At the next meeting Paul Milde motioned to rezone the apartments with the $5 M reduction in the proffers. The motioned passed 4 to 3. The big mistake was that proffers failed to include a clause that required the commercial to be built before the residential, which was a standard clause used for mix use developments.
In May 2015 Supervisors came out of closed meeting without public notification or discussion. Milde made a motioned to give a $6.25 Million tax payer money giveaway with a 5% annual escalation clause to the developer of the Aquia Town Center.
The motion passed. The 5% escalation clause amounts to almost a $1,000 per day increase to the tax giveaway as the property sits vacant. There was no cap on the amount of the tax giveaway, so in 20 years it could have amounted to a tax payer giveaway of over $20 Million Tax Dollars.
On October 20, 2015 Stafford supervisors approved the rezoning of a mixed use project with 453 apartments on Route 610. Ms. Sellers motioned, seconded by Mr. Cavalier, to adopt proposed Ordinance O15-27. The Voting Board tally was: Yea: (5) Cavalier, Milde, Sellers, Snellings, Sterling Nay: (2) Bohmke, Thomas.
The project is now called the Garrison. The rezoning of this project is what caused the movie theater to be torn down.
Also on October 20, 2015 a campaign rally celebrating the ground breaking of commercial space at the Aquia Town Center was held between the afternoon and evening Board of Supervisor meetings. I haven't been able to determine if taxpayer money was used for the event. Here's a link to an article about it.
https://potomaclocal.com/2015/10/21/ground-broken-on-retail-portion-of-aquia-towne-center-its-finally-happening/#comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.