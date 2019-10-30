Unlike Milde, Cole ran a clean campaign

As an independent voter, I want a compassionate delegate unafraid to reach across the aisle in Christian fashion to “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”

Who most likely is the individual running for the House of Delegates in the 28th District to truly live by that virtue? As he did against our honorable former Marine Del. Bob Thomas in the primary, Mr. Paul Milde has attempted to paint Pastor Joshua Cole as the perpetuator of every liberal political sin on earth.

Cole, to his credit, has run an honorable and clean campaign, refusing to get in the mud. How refreshing it would be to have a truly moral, ethical individual like Bob Thomas in the House of Delegates again, regardless of party.

Living in the Aquia District, the key issue for me is the Aquia Town Center blight that has come to highlight Stafford County’s developmental failure. Largely occurring during Milde’s watch as supervisor and chairman, it remains demonstrative of his legislative ineptitude.

And there remain major things that differentiate the two candidates. During their debate at the University of Mary Washington, only one man, Joshua Cole, had the moral character to acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month and the achievements of a proud community of mostly independent voters.

That speaks volumes of who will best represent all members of the 28th District regardless of race, creed and color.

Daniel P. Cortez

Stafford

