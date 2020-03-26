Urge FCC to support educational equity
Having served 12 years as a former school board member and board president, and more than 30 years as an educational advocate, I understand firsthand the heartbreaking daily realities the coronavirus outbreak is placing on our schools, our children and their families.
Schools are now closed for the entire school year. As districts work to provide online learning opportunities, many students will face challenges completing this new course work because of inadequate home internet access.
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 14 percent of children had no internet access at home in 2017, the most recent year statistics are available. Moreover, major equity gaps exist: 12 percent of white students had no internet access at home, compared to nearly 20 percent of black and Latino students and 37 percent of Native American students.
We must urge the Federal Communications Commission to better support our families. The FCC E-rate Program helps offset the cost of internet access in schools and libraries. It should allow E-rate to fund home internet access for students as well.
Together we can support a policy change that can impact educational equity dramatically for millions of students.
Paulette Johnson
Stafford County
