Urge legislators to pass fair redistricting bills
We have a Fair Redistricting Constitutional Amendment (SJ18/HJ71) pending a second passage in the Virginia General Assembly during its current session. If it passes, the amendment will be on the ballot this November for all voters to make the final decision.
If voters approve, this will be the most comprehensive redistricting reform to ever pass through any state legislature. The entire country is watching Virginia.
This a giant step forward for drawing fairer maps for all Virginians for our House of Delegate districts, state Senate districts, and congressional districts. It will set up a bipartisan commission made up of legislators of both political parties and an equal number of private citizens, with a citizen as the chairperson. It includes language from the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to codify protections for racial and ethnic minorities.
Redistricting will take place in 2021 following the 2020 U.S. Census and will be based on population and many other criteria, including making new districts compact and contiguous.
Politicians from both parties have drawn maps in the past to benefit themselves. This constitutional amendment and the enabling legislation (SB203 and 204/HB758) will ensure that political considerations are no longer part of the process. The new redistricting commission will function with complete transparency to the public.
Some argue that it is not perfect, but it does represent the bipartisan compromise that created the first passage in the 2019 General Assembly.
Please contact your delegate and senator to urge them, regardless of party, to vote “YES” to the Fair Redistricting Constitutional Amendment with enabling legislation, so that all Virginians’ votes will matter.
Nancy Collins
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.