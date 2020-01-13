Urge legislators to vote against pro-death bill
On Jan. 8, the General Assembly reconvened. Unfortunately, parents are horrified, as legislation to usurp parental rights regarding their teens will be introduced during this session.
Senate Bill 21, introduced by Sen. Dick Saslaw of Fairfax County, would remove the requirement that a pregnant minor seeking an abortion obtain either parental consent or judicial authorization.
The bill removes the requirement that a pregnant woman seeking to obtain an abortion undergo a fetal transabdominal ultrasound prior to obtaining an abortion at least 24 hours prior, or at least two hours prior to obtaining an abortion if the woman lives at least 100 miles from the facility where the abortion is to be performed.
The bill also removes language classifying facilities that perform five or more first-trimester abortions per month as a hospital for the purpose of complying with regulations establishing minimum standards.
This bill has protected minor children and their families for many years. To reverse this law would be devastating to families and destroy lives. Something I know very well.
As a former board member at a local pregnancy center, I have seen lives changed for the better because women chose life, especially after seeing their baby’s heartbeat—which began beating at 22 days. Beating hearts indicate life. When heartbeats stop, there is death. Abortion stops a beating heart.
Please educate yourselves to the activity in the General Assembly 2020 and write your delegates and senators and urge them to vote against this pro-death bill.
Eileen Roberts
Spotsylvania
