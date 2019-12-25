U.S. following Nazi Germany’s example

Lots of people have wondered how a country like Germany could let one man corrupt its government and nearly destroy the country.

History tends to repeat itself. This time, the government being corrupted and is about to be destroyed by one man is the USA.

All because a large number of elected and appointed officials have forgotten their oath and the duties assigned to their office. Sad.

Charles McCullough

Spotsylvania

