U.S. following Nazi Germany’s example
Lots of people have wondered how a country like Germany could let one man corrupt its government and nearly destroy the country.
History tends to repeat itself. This time, the government being corrupted and is about to be destroyed by one man is the USA.
All because a large number of elected and appointed officials have forgotten their oath and the duties assigned to their office. Sad.
Charles McCullough
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.