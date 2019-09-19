Vandals should

have to remove

their graffiti

Kudos to the commonwealth’s attorney for obtaining jail sentences for two of three vandals who found it necessary to come to Fredericksburg from Orange County to destroy property with their graffiti.

One of their many targets was the beautiful mural located at the municipal parking lot on Sophia Street at the foot of George Street. I have seen tourists taking pictures of that mural on a regular basis.

The article in the Sept. 17 issue of The Free Lance–Star [“Two men get jail time for graffiti spree in city”] mentions that a restitution amount will be set by the court on Nov. 4 when they are formally sentenced.

However, nothing was mentioned about cleaning up the ugly mess they left at so many locations. These vandals should be put to work attempting to remove the spray paint they applied.

Joe Wilson

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments