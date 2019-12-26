VCU president’s salary comes from multiple sources

I don’t know where you got some of your information, but your editorial is incorrect to say that taxpayers are responsible for most of Dr. Michael Rao’s compensation as president of Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System [“Economic inequality in state government,” Dec. 19].

Of his entire compensation, $186,383 comes from tuition and state support. The rest of his compensation is supported by the VCU Health System and VCU affiliated foundations. The amount of state and tuition support is actually legislated for presidents of state universities.

The state data system merely indicates from where the actual paychecks are issued—not the source of the funds.

Pamela DiSalvo Lepley

Vice President for University Relations, VCU

