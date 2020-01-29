Many different gun stories paint picture

In the Jan. 21 FLS, the front page lead story was headlined “Thousands protest proposed gun laws,” referring to the gun rally in Richmond.

On page A3, these stories appeared: “Police: Guard ‘saved lives’ in Kansas City bar shooting”; “9-year-old girl shot on Dallas highway”; “Hawaii man suspected of killing cops”; and “Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after Texas shooting.”

What’s wrong with this picture?

Davy Jennings

Fredericksburg

