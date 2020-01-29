Many different gun stories paint picture
in same FLS edition
In the Jan. 21 FLS, the front page lead story was headlined “Thousands protest proposed gun laws,” referring to the gun rally in Richmond.
On page A3, these stories appeared: “Police: Guard ‘saved lives’ in Kansas City bar shooting”; “9-year-old girl shot on Dallas highway”; “Hawaii man suspected of killing cops”; and “Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after Texas shooting.”
What’s wrong with this picture?
Davy Jennings
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.