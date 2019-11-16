Veterans’ benefits are not free
The Free Lance–Star published on article on Oct. 31 regarding a veterans’ forum on a new Veterans Affairs clinic/hospital in our area. As a retired veteran, I am all for this.
However, I have a couple of points to make which I believe are pertinent.
First, the VA has over 375,000 employees, but they also have 45,000 vacancies! That’s almost 15 percent unfilled jobs.
Second, the VA, as everyone knows, has many problems and in many cases does not provide the level of care veterans deserve.
Third, it was stated during the forum that “it’s all free.” This is patently untrue! In case most folks are unaware, you retire from the military with Tricare. However, when you turn 65 and acquire Medicare, by law you must pay. If you do not pay, you lose the Tricare you earned.
The cost ranges from over $140 a month to $400 a month. And once you take your Social Security, this money is deducted from your Social Security check.
That is not free!
Bob Buchanan
Hartwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.