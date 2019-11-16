Veterans’ benefits are not free

The Free Lance–Star published on article on Oct. 31 regarding a veterans’ forum on a new Veterans Affairs clinic/hospital in our area. As a retired veteran, I am all for this.

However, I have a couple of points to make which I believe are pertinent.

First, the VA has over 375,000 employees, but they also have 45,000 vacancies! That’s almost 15 percent unfilled jobs.

Second, the VA, as everyone knows, has many problems and in many cases does not provide the level of care veterans deserve.

Third, it was stated during the forum that “it’s all free.” This is patently untrue! In case most folks are unaware, you retire from the military with Tricare. However, when you turn 65 and acquire Medicare, by law you must pay. If you do not pay, you lose the Tricare you earned.

The cost ranges from over $140 a month to $400 a month. And once you take your Social Security, this money is deducted from your Social Security check.

That is not free!

Bob Buchanan

Hartwood

