Violence drowns out protesters’ message
Working in Washington, D.C., for close to two decades, I learned that it was sometimes referred to as the “Protest Capital of the World.”
Why? Because there are literally thousands of First Amendment permits issued each year for political demonstrations on the National Mall. What better place is there to hold a demonstration? Those iconic monuments in the background can’t be beat.
Thousands have occurred without destruction to public property, life or limb, and without infringing on the rights of the demonstrators.
The various governmental jurisdictions issue permits, with meticulous attention regarding property, public safety and making certain the permit conditions do not infringe on anyone’s First Amendment rights.
The process was worked through with the utmost attention to safety and public property concerns. A balancing act almost always came into play.
One of the most important components of the permitting process was the establishment of a First Amendment staging area: a place that was appropriate and safe where demonstrations could occur. Permits were not issued for inappropriate locations.
Political demonstrations ought to be remembered for their message, not for injuries to people and damage to public property. Otherwise, what’s the point? The political message will not be remembered, only the destruction that ensued.
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George
Right wing Provocateurs are very likely a big part of the violence and destruction.Unfortunately,it is quite obvious that praying in the streets will not change America’s pension for injustice.People of color have been doing that for 200 years.
Propaganda of the deed(violence and destruction)cleansed France during the French Revolution.If two hundred years of praying has not worked for people of color what strategy remains?
