Virginia Cooperative Extension knows its bugs
I would like to say thank you to Guy Mussey and Lisa Ellis at the Virginia Cooperative Extension in the Rowser Building on Route 1 for taking time out and answering my insect question.
I saw a really big beetle on my driveway that was upside down, so I took my gloves and paper towels, picked it up, put it in a bag and took it over to the extension service. I was later told it was a Hercules beetle.
I looked it up, and the beetle is from South and Central America. It is a tropical bug. I learned something that I never knew! By the way, this insect is the strongest member of the beetles.
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford