Virginia doesn’t need expensive Green New Deal
We can all give thanks that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez’s “Green New Deal” went down in flames in the U.S. Senate. Anyone interested in protecting the freedoms on which America was founded should rejoice at this initial victory.
Now we must maintain constant vigilance to prevent a Nosferatu-style resurrection of this ugly plan.
Myron Ebell did a nice job of explaining the horrors of Ocasio–Cortez’s scheme in his recent column [“Green New Deal would be all pain, no gain,” March 9]. As he noted, the Green New Deal’s cost would have run at least $1 trillion, perhaps more.
Hello? Our national debt is now more than $22.1 trillion. A radical plan like this could plunge the nation into bankruptcy. And for what?
We don’t need the Green New Deal to protect our environment. Virginia’s energy producers are working to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent in their natural gas systems. Our power companies are transitioning from coal to natural gas. Let’s give that a chance before nationalizing our energy sector.
Natural gas is much cleaner than coal and it’s more plentiful than solar or wind, which, as Ebell points out, can’t generate the amounts of electricity we need. Here’s hoping the recent Senate vote truly drove a stake through the heart of the Green New Deal.
George Whitehurst
Spotsylvania