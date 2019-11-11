Virginia needs a comprehensive paid leave law
Nicole Riley’s commentary on paid family and medical leave [“Paid leave mandate would wreak havoc on small businesses,” Nov. 3] ignores the reality that Virginia small business owners like me face every day. Sometimes our employees—not to mention business owners ourselves—need time away from work. Right now, we lack the resources to meet these needs, so we’re left scraping a plan together just to get by.
A comprehensive paid leave law helps us pool resources to meet these needs, so small business owners and our employees can have access to paid leave when it’s needed.
Citing a few unnamed business owners in support of her position, Riley argues that offering paid leave to employees at these businesses would be a burden to the firms. I’d remind her that people have children, get sick and have care-giving needs regardless of whether they have access to paid leave or not.
When these things happen, people take time away from work. If an alarm technician or a construction worker gets cancer, they’ll need time to get better, no matter how specialized or well-trained they are. The question then becomes, how can we plan for these times and ensure healthy families and thriving businesses?
A strong paid leave bill is a good start. With the employee’s leave covered by the fund, the employer has their salary free to pay to expand existing employees’ hours (which is the most common coverage solution) or hire a temp worker. Existing state paid leave programs show that it does not increase costs for small businesses and is feasible to implement.
Doing nothing, the perennial solution put forth by Riley’s employer, the National Federation of Independent Business, leaves us right where we are, struggling to meet these challenges.
For healthier families and a stronger economy with small businesses as the foundation, let’s ditch the obstructionism and work together for paid leave.
Heather Fraley
Norfolk
