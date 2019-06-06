Virginia needs a red-flag law
We all send our prayers out to our fellow Virginians who are the victims, the survivors, and their families and friends in the Virginia Beach community.
I am a common-sense person. I respect conscientious gun owners. Gun owners fully understand what a gun can do to a living being. No one wants to take guns away from responsible gun owners. Common sense says if we tried to do that it would be all-out chaos or war.
I asked a group of gun owners what would they do if they knew a fellow gun owner was acting violent, threatening others, or appeared to be mentally impaired or suicidal. They simply said, “I’d go get his guns.”
That is common sense. They would do what they could to protect others or try to protect that person from harming him or herself.
Red-flag laws, sometimes called extreme risk protection order laws, allow a judge to issue an order that enables law enforcement to confiscate guns from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others. The approach of the red-flag laws is to seize guns from people who have them and to restrict their access until they are no longer deemed dangerous
Red-flag laws have been passed in 15 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
There are nine states that are considering red-flag laws in their legislative bodies. This leaves Virginia as one of 26 states with no red-flag law or active bill.
For the safety of our citizens, Virginia needs a red-flag law.
Ann Faulkner Ridgeway
Locust Dale
Ridgeway is a candidate for the House of Delegates in the 30th District.