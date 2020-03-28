Virginia’s newspapers support local businesses
It’s game on.
Small and medium local businesses are truly the backbones of our communities. For hundreds of years, local newspapers have had a partnership with the local business community, of which we are a part.
Virginia businesses, like the rest of the country, have come to a screeching halt and are feeling the loss of their customer base every day. Virginia Press Association members and their sales teams are working closely with businesses to help them with ideas to change their messaging during difficult times, or simply to remind citizens of their long-standing relevance to the communities they serve.
It’s not just about promoting products and services that residents have come to expect from local businesses, it’s more about the contributions that these businesses bring to their communities as they have woven themselves into the fabric of the local economy.
Restaurants have been asked to close and are unsure when patrons will pass through their doors once again. Downtown storefronts, including the many mom-and-pop operations that rely on heavy foot traffic, are struggling with their bottom lines. These businesses include some of our smaller daily and weekly newspapers.
So now is a good time for all of us to show a united front in support of our local businesses. News organizations believe it is important to bring you up-to-date news and information, helping to keep Virginians informed and safe during this health crisis. We also feel it is important to support Virginia’s local business communities.
Virginia newspapers and their local readers have been there for local business through thick and thin, and we are there for them now.
Betsy Edwards
Executive director,
Virginia Press Association
