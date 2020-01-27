Virginia should abolish the death penalty
I am writing in response to recent letters to the editor as well as to the Dec. 29 op-eds [“Should the Death Penalty Be Abolished in the U.S.”]
Both Ashley Nellis [“Yes: Get rid of life imprisonment, too”] and Charles Stimson [“No: In some cases, death is appropriate] express the need for reform in capital cases. The need for reform can be seen in the statistics from the Death Penalty Information Center, where the South accounts for over 90 percent of all executions in the United States.
The Commonwealth of Virginia’s history unfortunately places it in a leading position on that list. .
With half of the U.S. either outright abolishing the death penalty (nine states have done so since 2004) or imposing moratoriums, executions are nonexistent in entire regions of the country. The moment is here for Virginia to do the same.
As we recognize the peaceful efforts for change in our society lived out by James Farmer and Martin Luther King Jr., hopefully their words and example will not be lost in 2020 as we seek to build on their vision.
It’s time for the Commonwealth of Virginia to respect all life and not seek revenge or retribution, but restorative justice without hate as the motivator for our legislative decisions and actions.
As Dr. King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
This is the commonwealth’s opportunity to embrace and build upon the wisdom offered us years ago and lead the South in abolishing the death penalty.
Debbie Simpson
Fredericksburg
