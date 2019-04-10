Virginia should emulate Mandela
Mr. Heinzmann’s illogical screed [“Column on reconciliation ignored century of racism,” Letters, March 26] attacking a recent guest column by Robert Lamb on racial reconciliation [“What kind of racial reconciliation will Virginia pursue?” Feb. 28] was remarkable for its devotion to divisiveness and disharmony.
In short, Mr. Heinzmann twisted the very meaning of reconciliation, and seemed neither to understand nor advocate it.
After the War Between the States, Southerners were justly proud of the heroic sacrifices of Confederate soldiers and civilians—unexampled in American history—and erected a large number of monuments and memorials in recognition of them.
Somehow Mr. Heinzmann believes that Confederate monuments and memorials celebrate not the 1861–1865 war period, which they clearly do, but instead the 1865–1965 post-war period—thus in his mind rendering them unworthy of preservation.
He further stated that the Nelson Mandela reconciliation that Mr. Lamb referenced looked nothing like the South from 1865–1965, a statement that evinced great ignorance and diminishment of the actual racial history of the blacks and Afrikaners in South Africa during the colonial period and beyond, as well as the scope of Mandela’s reconciliation.
Mr. Heinzmann suggested that Mr. Lamb seemed intent upon promoting Confederate causes, whereas he merely suggested that iconoclastic or philistine behavior toward artwork and persons revered by many is farcical and inimical to reconciliation.
He is tragically mistaken in his Taliban-like attitude.
The big-hearted reconciliation approach of Nobel Peace Prize winner Mandela cited by Mr. Lamb is indeed the true path Virginia should emulate.
It is idle to pretend otherwise.
Cynthia Smith
Spotsylvania