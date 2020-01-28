Virginia should maintain its vehicle inspections
Please, Gov. Northam, tell me you are not willing to drop auto inspections in Virginia to save a few bucks. What price do you put on the lives of Virginians who you will have sharing the highways with cars that are not safe?
Don’t tell me anything about studies and what they show. I have been in places where auto inspections weren’t done, and the body count piled up. Human nature is such that Virginians, like anyone else, will neglect car maintenance until their vehicle breaks down or causes an accident.
I think you should jump in your car and drive yourself on I–95 and imagine the cars speeding past you with worn out or damaged parts. Rusty frames, worn out tires, damaged shocks, as well as brakes that are past due for replacement are just a few of the dangers that would put us at risk.
The subsequent deaths and injuries to us and our loved ones would rest squarely on your shoulders.
Dennis Ridgeway
King George
