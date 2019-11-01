We have spent a lot of time talking about foreign interference in the election process. What about influences that happen within our state?
Taking a look at state election interference needs to be addressed. For example, if you are from New York and want to influence the outcome of an election in another state, for example, Virginia, you should not be able to send money or campaign for those in state/national elections within a state. I'm sure you are aware that Alec Baldwin was recently in Virginia campaigning for candidates in the state elections. The Free Lance–Star had a front page, above the fold article on it. How is this different than foreign interference in elections?
Mr. Baldwin has no business coming here to glad-hand for those candidates who align with his philosophy. He is not a politician, but an actor/celebrity and does not live in Virginia. Yet, here he is, drumming up support for candidates. Those of us in Virginia have to live with his influence unduly affecting our election outcomes. Another example is the investors who helped Terry McAuliffe get elected as governor.
Somewhere, we as Virginians need to take ownership of our elections rather than letting outside influences affect the outcome.
Dwayne and Victoria Dehlbom
Spotsylvania
