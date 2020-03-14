Voluntary quarantine is a reasonable step

I think it would be reasonable to advise people who can work from home to do so. Also, parents who would like to keep their children home from school and work remotely should also be allowed to do so.

Closing schools altogether would be difficult, to say the least. First responders and medical personnel will need a place for their children to go. Others may have difficulty finding childcare.

Asking the public to take these measures will protect the economy. Widespread fatalities from the coronavirus are not expected. However, widespread illness would affect our economy negatively and make it difficult for the healthcare community to cope.

Gregg Wiggin

Ruther Glen

